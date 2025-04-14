Left Menu

Rumbling Through San Diego: 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit San Diego County, California. Originating at a depth of 13.4 km, the quake was felt widely across the region with no immediate reports of damage or injuries reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation in affected areas such as Julian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:45 IST
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the interior of San Diego County, California, early Monday, as confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of 13.4 kilometers and was felt across vast areas including Orange County and Los Angeles County to the north. Local authorities, including the San Diego County Sheriff's Office substation in Julian, report no immediate damage or injuries.

Citizens are advised to remain alert as the region was notably shaken by the tremors, with emergency services on standby to handle potential aftershocks or follow-up incidents.

