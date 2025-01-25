Tensions escalate as Congo's North Kivu governor dies amid rebel offensive

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, North Kivu province's military governor has died from gunshot wounds amid intense clashes with M23 rebels. The governor, Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, was injured on the front lines and succumbed to his wounds in Kinshasa, an army spokesman confirmed.

The conflict, which sees rebels advancing near Goma, has escalated tensions across the region. With the U.N. warning of a potential spillover into broader regional warfare, humanitarian challenges mount as tens of thousands flee their homes, doubling the number of displaced people in recent weeks.

Neighboring Rwanda is accused of aggravating the three-year insurgency, though it denies involvement. Meanwhile, NATO and U.N. peacekeepers have engaged rebel positions, and international efforts are underway to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration of peace in the Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)