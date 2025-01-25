Left Menu

Tensions escalate as Congo's North Kivu governor dies amid rebel offensive

The Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu governor, Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, has died from injuries inflicted during a battle with M23 rebels. The violence in the region, particularly around Goma, is causing significant displacement of civilians, and the U.N. warns of potential escalation to a wider regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:28 IST
Tensions escalate as Congo's North Kivu governor dies amid rebel offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, North Kivu province's military governor has died from gunshot wounds amid intense clashes with M23 rebels. The governor, Major General Peter Cirimwami Nkuba, was injured on the front lines and succumbed to his wounds in Kinshasa, an army spokesman confirmed.

The conflict, which sees rebels advancing near Goma, has escalated tensions across the region. With the U.N. warning of a potential spillover into broader regional warfare, humanitarian challenges mount as tens of thousands flee their homes, doubling the number of displaced people in recent weeks.

Neighboring Rwanda is accused of aggravating the three-year insurgency, though it denies involvement. Meanwhile, NATO and U.N. peacekeepers have engaged rebel positions, and international efforts are underway to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration of peace in the Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025