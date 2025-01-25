J&K Police Chief Stresses Proactivity Against Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat visited Doda district to emphasize coordination and proactive measures against terrorism. He reviewed security operations and urged forces to uphold professionalism. Prabhat highlighted the need for vigilance and public engagement to counter misinformation and ensure peace in sensitive regions.
Nalin Prabhat, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Police, visited the Doda district to underscore the need for coordination and proactive strategies to deter terrorist activities, an official source confirmed.
During his visit, Prabhat conducted an operational review at Forward Operating Bases alongside Additional DGP Anand Jain and other senior officers, focusing on challenging terrains like Gandoh and Bhaderwah, known hotspots for security issues.
The police chief praised the dedication of forces and stressed maintaining vigilance and public outreach to collect actionable intelligence and thwart misinformation spread by anti-social elements.
