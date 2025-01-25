Hope Restored: Female Soldiers Set for Release

An advocacy group announced the anticipated release of four female Israeli soldiers held captive by Hamas in Gaza. This development comes after a ceasefire deal was reached, pausing a brutal 15-month conflict. Under the agreement, Israel plans to release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

These soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were seized during Hamas' attack in October 2023 and have remained cut off from the outside world. The attack marked the beginning of the war that raged for over a year.

The Hostages Family Forum, an organization representing the relatives of those captured, expressed joy over the potential reunion of Ariev, Gilboa, Levy, and Albag with their families, highlighting a nation's unified efforts to secure their freedom.

