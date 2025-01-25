Hope Restored: Female Soldiers Set for Release
Four female Israeli soldiers held hostage in Gaza, identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, are expected to be released under a ceasefire agreement. In exchange, Israel will release 200 Palestinian prisoners. The Hostages Family Forum welcomes this long-awaited news.
An advocacy group announced the anticipated release of four female Israeli soldiers held captive by Hamas in Gaza. This development comes after a ceasefire deal was reached, pausing a brutal 15-month conflict. Under the agreement, Israel plans to release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.
These soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were seized during Hamas' attack in October 2023 and have remained cut off from the outside world. The attack marked the beginning of the war that raged for over a year.
The Hostages Family Forum, an organization representing the relatives of those captured, expressed joy over the potential reunion of Ariev, Gilboa, Levy, and Albag with their families, highlighting a nation's unified efforts to secure their freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel Announces Release of 700 Palestinian Prisoners Under Ceasefire Deal
Emotional Homecomings: Palestinian Prisoners Set for Release
Israel's Release of Palestinian Prisoners: A Step Towards Peace
Israel starts releasing 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of Gaza ceasefire deal with Hamas, AP reports. ARI ARI