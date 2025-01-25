Left Menu

Hope Restored: Female Soldiers Set for Release

Four female Israeli soldiers held hostage in Gaza, identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, are expected to be released under a ceasefire agreement. In exchange, Israel will release 200 Palestinian prisoners. The Hostages Family Forum welcomes this long-awaited news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An advocacy group announced the anticipated release of four female Israeli soldiers held captive by Hamas in Gaza. This development comes after a ceasefire deal was reached, pausing a brutal 15-month conflict. Under the agreement, Israel plans to release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

These soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were seized during Hamas' attack in October 2023 and have remained cut off from the outside world. The attack marked the beginning of the war that raged for over a year.

The Hostages Family Forum, an organization representing the relatives of those captured, expressed joy over the potential reunion of Ariev, Gilboa, Levy, and Albag with their families, highlighting a nation's unified efforts to secure their freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

