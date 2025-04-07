Punjab Government Detains and Deports Afghan Nationals Amidst Controversy

The Punjab government in Pakistan has detained more than 5,000 Afghan nationals, primarily from 150 Afghan colonies across the province, for deportation following the expiration of their voluntary return deadline on March 31. A provincial official confirmed the measure on Monday, highlighting that these individuals, including over 2,000 children and 1,100 women, have been relocated to transit camps for their impending repatriation.

Despite this significant crackdown, the Afghan community has expressed deep dissatisfaction. Many, like Asghar Khan, lament the financial losses incurred by selling belongings at low prices and abruptly closing businesses due to the surprise deportation order. In particular, Karachi has seen around 400 Afghans without legal status detained since Friday, facing immediate deportation.

In contrast, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration, governed by the PTI, has reportedly refused to deport Afghan nationals, emphasizing the region's vast Afghan population. This decision underscores the complex and regional dynamics of handling Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

