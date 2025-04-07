France-Egypt Strategic Partnership: A Boost for Stability

In a significant diplomatic move, France and Egypt have inked strategic partnership agreements focusing on health, transport, and energy sectors.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated these efforts are essential for strengthening Egypt's stability as it navigates a challenging regional landscape. Speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, in Cairo, Macron reaffirmed France's dedication to supporting Egypt's economy.

Pointing to continued negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which approved a $1.2 billion disbursement to Egypt last month, Macron highlighted efforts to address high inflation and foreign currency shortages. In addition, France's overseas aid development body will contribute 260 million euros in loans and grants, primarily targeting health, transport, water, and energy sectors.

The leaders also reiterated their joint appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages, underscoring their commitment to regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)