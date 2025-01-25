Manhunt in Sierra Leone: Europe's Most Wanted on the Run

Jos Leijdekkers, one of Europe's most wanted fugitives and a convicted cocaine smuggler, has been traced to Sierra Leone, a spokesperson from the Dutch prosecutors' office revealed on Friday.

Leijdekkers, aged 33, was sentenced in absentia to 24 years in prison by a Rotterdam court on June 25 for smuggling over seven tonnes of cocaine. He remains one of the Netherlands' most sought-after criminals.

Wim de Bruin from the Dutch prosecutors' office emphasized the priority of capturing Leijdekkers and returning him to the Netherlands to serve his sentence. Further details remain undisclosed due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)