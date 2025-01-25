Supreme Court Greenlights Extradition of Mumbai Attack Convict

In a significant legal decision, the US Supreme Court has paved the way for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the Mumbai attacks, to India. Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani descent, faced extradition charges related to the 2008 terrorist incidents in Mumbai.

Rana had exhausted his legal remedies with the Supreme Court's denial of his petition for a writ of certiorari. This was his final legal opportunity to avoid extradition after a series of setbacks in various courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit.

Following this verdict, Rana remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles as preparations for his extradition continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)