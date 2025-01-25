Left Menu

Nagaland Police Destroy Narcotics Worth Rs 35 Crore

Nagaland Police recently destroyed narcotics valued over Rs 35 crore during operations in Dimapur and Mon districts. The confiscated drugs included brown sugar, heroin, crystal meth, and Yaba tablets among others. The efforts were led by the District Drug Disposal Committee under the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur.

Nagaland Police executed a significant anti-drug operation, destroying narcotics valued over Rs 35 crore in the Dimapur and Mon districts, officials reported on Saturday.

The incinerated contraband comprised substances like brown sugar, heroin, crystal meth, Yaba tablets, cough syrup bottles, and opium straw, according to police sources.

Spearheaded by the District Drug Disposal Committee Dimapur, the initiative saw the obliteration of drugs worth Rs 34.82 crore on Friday. Officials noted that drugs worth Rs 22.5 lakh were destroyed in Mon district, post the committee's verification of seized contraband on January 4.

