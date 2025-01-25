Left Menu

Hamas Set to Release Israeli Soldiers Amid Gaza Ceasefire

The Palestinian militant group Hamas plans to release four Israeli soldiers as part of a ceasefire agreement. In return, 200 Palestinian prisoners will be freed. This exchange marks the second since the truce began, aiming to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza.

Updated: 25-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:09 IST
Hamas Set to Release Israeli Soldiers Amid Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards peace, Hamas is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, under a ceasefire agreement aimed at concluding the ongoing war in Gaza.

The soldiers, abducted in a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, will be swapped for 200 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences, the second such exchange since the ceasefire began.

Negotiated by Qatar and Egypt with U.S. backing, the phased ceasefire agreement has already seen the release of three Israeli civilians in return for 90 Palestinian prisoners, offering a glimmer of hope for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

