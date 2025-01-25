Hamas Set to Release Israeli Soldiers Amid Gaza Ceasefire
The Palestinian militant group Hamas plans to release four Israeli soldiers as part of a ceasefire agreement. In return, 200 Palestinian prisoners will be freed. This exchange marks the second since the truce began, aiming to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza.
In a significant move towards peace, Hamas is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, under a ceasefire agreement aimed at concluding the ongoing war in Gaza.
The soldiers, abducted in a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, will be swapped for 200 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences, the second such exchange since the ceasefire began.
Negotiated by Qatar and Egypt with U.S. backing, the phased ceasefire agreement has already seen the release of three Israeli civilians in return for 90 Palestinian prisoners, offering a glimmer of hope for the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
