Hamas Releases Female Hostages to Red Cross Amid Tense Gaza Crowd

In a televised event, Hamas transferred four female Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City. Surrounded by armed personnel and local onlookers, the women were escorted to Red Cross vehicles destined for Israeli forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Israel

In a dramatic televised move, Hamas released four female Israeli soldier hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday. The event unfolded amidst a tense atmosphere in Gaza City.

The women appeared on a podium, cheered on by a large gathering of Palestinians and flanked by dozens of armed Hamas members. Cameras captured them waving and smiling before their transfer.

They were subsequently escorted into ICRC vehicles for transportation to Israeli forces, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

