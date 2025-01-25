Hamas Releases Female Hostages to Red Cross Amid Tense Gaza Crowd

In a dramatic televised move, Hamas released four female Israeli soldier hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday. The event unfolded amidst a tense atmosphere in Gaza City.

The women appeared on a podium, cheered on by a large gathering of Palestinians and flanked by dozens of armed Hamas members. Cameras captured them waving and smiling before their transfer.

They were subsequently escorted into ICRC vehicles for transportation to Israeli forces, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

