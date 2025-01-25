Tensions Linger Amid Prisoner Exchange
Hamas militants have handed over four female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City, following a controversial public display. The exchange comes as Israel prepares to release 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas militants handed over four female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in a significant development in Gaza City. The move followed a provocative public display that drew both attention and criticism. This handover marks an important step in the ongoing negotiations between conflicting sides.
Television footage captured the moment on Saturday, highlighting the tense circumstances surrounding the handover. The event is set against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire agreement that seeks to alleviate tensions in the region.
As part of this ceasefire, Israel is preparing to release 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees later in the day. This exchange is seen as a crucial factor in the efforts to stabilize the volatile situation within the Gaza Strip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
