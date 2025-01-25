Left Menu

Jharkhand Police Crackdown: Embezzlement Ring Exposed

The Jharkhand Police SIT has seized over Rs 50 crore in cash and assets as part of an ongoing investigation into government funds embezzlement. The probe, focusing on fraudulent withdrawals from energy and tourism departments, has led to seven arrests, including bank officials. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:08 IST
The Jharkhand Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has successfully frozen Rs 47.96 crore across multiple accounts and seized Rs 1.83 crore in cash along with jewellery valued at Rs 16.70 lakh. The crackdown is part of an extensive investigation into government funds embezzlement cases, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Spearheaded by Anti-Terrorist Squad Superintendent Rishabh Jha, the SIT is delving into fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 109 crore from accounts associated with state government undertakings, notably within the Energy and Tourism departments. Seven individuals have been apprehended thus far in connection with these cases.

The operation reached a new height on January 20 when the team conducted a raid on the Doranda residence of Ram Lakhan Yadav, unearthing Rs 60 lakh in cash. This significant recovery followed leads from previous arrests including bank manager Lolash Lakra and individual Lokeshwar Shah, instrumental in tracing another Rs 76.38 lakh in illicit funds. The inquiry remains active as authorities strive to uncover the complete scale of the embezzlement scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

