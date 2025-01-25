Crackdown on Baha'i Faith Adherents in Iran
Iran has arrested 13 Baha’i faith followers in Isfahan for allegedly promoting their beliefs among children. The country's Revolutionary Guards view the Baha'i faith as heretical. This arrest highlights the ongoing tensions between the Baha'i community and Iranian authorities.
Iranian authorities have detained 13 members of the Baha'i faith in Isfahan over accusations of proselytizing to minors. The group's activities were described by the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence unit as illegal and ideologically deviant.
The Baha'i faith, regarded by Iran as an unorthodox branch of Islam, continues to face persecution in the Islamic Republic. Officials allege the group was attempting to indirectly promote its beliefs to young people.
Globally, the Baha'i religion claims an estimated following of five million across over 190 countries, raising international concern over Iran's treatment of the faith.
(With inputs from agencies.)
