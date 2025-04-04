Left Menu

Labour Ministry's Landmark Scholarship Disbursement for Workers' Children

The Ministry of Labour and Employment disbursed over Rs 32 crore in scholarships to more than 92,000 children of beedi, cine, and non-coal mine workers. The initiative, under the Labour Welfare Schemes, ensures educational support via the National Scholarship Portal, utilizing Direct Benefit Transfer for efficient delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:33 IST
The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced a significant achievement on Friday, having successfully disbursed more than Rs 32 crore as scholarships to over 92,000 children associated with beedi, cine, and non-coal mine workforces. This effort aims to bolster educational opportunities for these communities, enhancing their future prospects.

According to a statement from the ministry, financial assistance was allocated to all eligible applicants under the Labour Welfare Schemes, targeting wards of beedi, cine, and non-coal mine workers for the academic year 2024-25. The programme operates through the National Scholarship Portal, managed by the Labour Welfare Organisation across 18 regions.

Scholarships, amounting to a maximum of Rs 25,000 per student annually, are distributed via Direct Benefit Transfer, with the Aadhaar Payment Bridge method ensuring transparency. This initiative underscores the ministry's dedication to service efficiency and timely assistance delivery, providing crucial support to these students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

