Pakistan Court Sentences Four to Death for Facebook Blasphemy

A Pakistani court has sentenced four individuals to death and 80 years imprisonment for uploading blasphemous content on Facebook. The convictions highlight ongoing concerns about Pakistan's blasphemy laws, which are often used against minorities and lack necessary protections for the accused, leading to unfair trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has handed down a death sentence and 80-year imprisonment to four individuals for uploading blasphemous content on Facebook, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohammad Tariq Ayub on Friday convicted Wajid Ali, Ahfaq Ali Saqib, Rana Usman, and Suleman Sajid for blaspheming Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions and family. The four were found guilty of disseminating the content from different Facebook accounts.

The court's decision, influenced by arguments from both sides and witness testimonies, also includes a fine of PKR 5.2 million. Pakistan's Federal Investigation (FIA) Cybercrime initiated the case under several sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Pakistan Penal Code, following a complaint by a citizen. Amnesty International has criticized Pakistan's blasphemy laws as they often lead to unfair trials and expose the accused to violence from vigilantes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

