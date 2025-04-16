Left Menu

Mafia-Style Execution in Rome: Unraveling the 'Coat Hanger Wars'

In Rome, notorious Chinese underworld figure Zhang Dayong and his partner were killed in a mafia-style execution. This incident is believed to be connected to a turf war among Chinese criminal networks in Italy. Zhang was involved in various illegal activities and was under investigation.

A senior Chinese underworld figure, Zhang Dayong, and his partner, Gong Xiaoqing, were shot dead in Rome, in a suspected mafia-style execution indicating a turf war within Italy's Chinese criminal networks, police stated.

Zhang, who worked under Naizhong Zhang, currently on trial in Florence, reportedly managed illegal operations across several European countries. Known for his distribution monopoly achieved through intimidation, he was closely watched by anti-mafia prosecutors.

This particular slaying might be tied to the 'Coat Hanger Wars', a violent struggle among Chinese factions in Prato for control of the fashion logistics market, further believe the investigators.

