Congress Rallies in Telangana: Defiance Against ED Charges

Congress leaders in Telangana staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate's charges against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Led by B Mahesh Kumar Goud, they accused the BJP government of political vendetta. Protests are set to continue across the state.

In a bold display of dissent, Congress leaders across Telangana took to the streets on Wednesday, protesting against the Enforcement Directorate for naming Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Under the leadership of state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, the demonstrators, carrying black flags and placards, marched from the MLA Quarters to BSNL Bhavan, chanting slogans directed at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Goud condemned the charges as political retaliation. Concurrent protests erupted in Gadwal and other parts of the state, as the Congress announced plans for further demonstrations at the office of the ED on Thursday.

