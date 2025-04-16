Left Menu

Real Madrid's Defiant Comeback Dreams Against Arsenal

Real Madrid, known for its historic comebacks, aims to overturn a three-goal deficit against Arsenal in the Champions League. With the support of the fans and their extensive experience, they seek another magical night at the Bernabeu. Arsenal remains confident, having not conceded three or more goals in recent matches.

Madrid | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:09 IST
Real Madrid's official website struck a defiant tone, rallying fans with the message that "anything is possible" as the club faces the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit to Arsenal in the Champions League.

The club's history of dramatic comebacks in recent years was highlighted, including last season's rally to win the Champions League title. As Real Madrid prepares for the second leg of the quarterfinals at the Santiago Bernabeu, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta acknowledges the club's prestigious past but emphasizes his team's determination to forge a new path.

Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, underscored the importance of the fans' support, saying, "The push from the fans has helped us many times." With Gabriel Camavinga suspended and Kylian Mbappé ready to play, Madrid hopes to channel its resources for yet another historic comeback at home.

