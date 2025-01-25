Left Menu

Karnataka's Bold Move on Microfinance: New Laws to Protect Borrowers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces plans to amend laws governing the money lending sector following public outrage over borrower harassment by microfinance firms. The state aims to introduce legislation to safeguard genuine borrowers, regulate interest rates, and enforce strict law adherence by these companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:25 IST
Karnataka's Bold Move on Microfinance: New Laws to Protect Borrowers
  • Country:
  • India

In response to rising concerns about borrower harassment, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared the state's intention to amend existing money lending laws. New legislation aims to protect borrowers from malpractices associated with the microfinance sector, including excessive interest rates and unlawful recovery methods.

During an emergency meeting attended by senior officials and representatives from microfinance companies, Siddaramaiah highlighted the need for strict adherence to RBI guidelines. The proposed laws will regulate the activities of microfinance institutions and ensure fair treatment of borrowers.

To address the issues, a helpline will be established for complaints, strict actions will follow for rule violations, and consultations with other states will inform law formation. The state will also urge the Centre to implement national policies to safeguard borrowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025