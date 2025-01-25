Left Menu

Tahawwur Rana Faces Extradition: New Insights into 26/11 Mumbai Attacks Loom

Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition to India could shed new light on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, was linked to key conspirators including David Headley. The US Supreme Court rejected his legal appeal, greenlighting potential further investigation into the events.

  • India

The extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India is poised to provide further insights into the devastating 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including those of US, British, and Israeli nationals in 2008.

The US Supreme Court has dismissed the final legal challenge by Rana against his extradition to India, where he is to be prosecuted for his alleged role in the attacks.

An official involved in the probe anticipates the extradition will uncover previously unknown aspects of the incident, highlighting Rana's connections with terrorist David Coleman Headley and substantiating the involvement of Pakistani state actors.

