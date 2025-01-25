Left Menu

CRPF Takes Top Honors in Gallantry Awards

The CRPF received the most police gallantry medals, including Shaurya Chakras, among central and state forces. A total of 95 bravery medals were awarded by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The CRPF's acts of courage were recognized in operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Maoist regions, and the northeast.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) emerged as the top recipient of police gallantry medals, receiving 21 awards, including two prestigious Shaurya Chakras, just ahead of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. This recognition places the CRPF at the forefront among both central and state police forces.

In total, 95 bravery medals were distributed among state and central police forces, fire services, home guard, civil defence, and correctional services. The awards were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Defence, highlighting the valor exhibited by security personnel in various challenging operations across the nation.

The CRPF's CoBRA commandos were specifically lauded for their exceptional bravery during operations against Maoists in Jharkhand in 2023. Their successful operation in the Chatra district led to the elimination of key Maoist figures and the recovery of arms. The gallantry recognition extended to CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast for their steadfast commitment to security.

