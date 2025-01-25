Shocking Abuse Allegations Surface in Pathanamthitta
A new case of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor girl has emerged in Pathanamthitta district. Four individuals have been arrested. The girl's statement revealed multiple instances of abuse by acquaintances. The case is being further investigated by the Nooranadu police.
Pathanamthitta district is once again witnessing the shocking revelation of alleged sexual abuse, this time involving a minor girl. Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the accusations unveiled during a recent counselling session.
The Adoor police acted swiftly by registering nine separate cases based on the statement of a 17-year-old girl. This led to the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in four of the reported instances of abuse. District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar disclosed that eight suspects have been identified, and orders for their arrest have been issued.
The incident's gravity emerged through a school counselling session facilitated by the Child Welfare Committee. As the investigation progresses, the Adoor police have transferred the case to the Nooranadu police for further scrutiny. In a related incident, police this month detained 57 out of 59 accused individuals in the alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl over five years in the same district.
