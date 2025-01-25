Left Menu

Shocking Abuse Allegations Surface in Pathanamthitta

A new case of alleged sexual abuse involving a minor girl has emerged in Pathanamthitta district. Four individuals have been arrested. The girl's statement revealed multiple instances of abuse by acquaintances. The case is being further investigated by the Nooranadu police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:02 IST
Shocking Abuse Allegations Surface in Pathanamthitta
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pathanamthitta district is once again witnessing the shocking revelation of alleged sexual abuse, this time involving a minor girl. Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the accusations unveiled during a recent counselling session.

The Adoor police acted swiftly by registering nine separate cases based on the statement of a 17-year-old girl. This led to the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in four of the reported instances of abuse. District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar disclosed that eight suspects have been identified, and orders for their arrest have been issued.

The incident's gravity emerged through a school counselling session facilitated by the Child Welfare Committee. As the investigation progresses, the Adoor police have transferred the case to the Nooranadu police for further scrutiny. In a related incident, police this month detained 57 out of 59 accused individuals in the alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl over five years in the same district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025