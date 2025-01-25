Shocking Abuse Allegations Surface in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta district is once again witnessing the shocking revelation of alleged sexual abuse, this time involving a minor girl. Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the accusations unveiled during a recent counselling session.

The Adoor police acted swiftly by registering nine separate cases based on the statement of a 17-year-old girl. This led to the arrest of four individuals allegedly involved in four of the reported instances of abuse. District Police Chief V G Vinod Kumar disclosed that eight suspects have been identified, and orders for their arrest have been issued.

The incident's gravity emerged through a school counselling session facilitated by the Child Welfare Committee. As the investigation progresses, the Adoor police have transferred the case to the Nooranadu police for further scrutiny. In a related incident, police this month detained 57 out of 59 accused individuals in the alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl over five years in the same district.

(With inputs from agencies.)