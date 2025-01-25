Uttarakhand's Bold Vision: Uniform Civil Code and Development

On the eve of Republic Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters, Constitution makers, and statehood agitators. He labeled the celebration as a recognition of India's Constitution and urged citizens to uphold democratic ideals.

Dhami stressed Uttarakhand's commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who believes the third decade of the century belongs to the state. Plans include the implementation of independent India's first uniform civil code, providing unprecedented state support and fostering development.

The upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand mark an opportunity for athletes, while policy reforms aim to attract investors. Priority has been given to employment, with over 19,000 government posts filled in three years, signaling a comprehensive push towards economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)