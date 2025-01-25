Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bold Vision: Uniform Civil Code and Development

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the contribution of freedom fighters and reiterated the state's commitment to implementing India's first uniform civil code. He also emphasized development plans and opportunities for athletes as part of a vision for advancing the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:08 IST
Uttarakhand's Bold Vision: Uniform Civil Code and Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Republic Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters, Constitution makers, and statehood agitators. He labeled the celebration as a recognition of India's Constitution and urged citizens to uphold democratic ideals.

Dhami stressed Uttarakhand's commitment to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who believes the third decade of the century belongs to the state. Plans include the implementation of independent India's first uniform civil code, providing unprecedented state support and fostering development.

The upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand mark an opportunity for athletes, while policy reforms aim to attract investors. Priority has been given to employment, with over 19,000 government posts filled in three years, signaling a comprehensive push towards economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025