Prisoners Exchanged Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

In a significant exchange under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire, four Israeli soldiers were released by Hamas militants, while Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners. The coordinations highlight tensions in the war-torn region as both sides attempt to maintain a fragile peace.

The release was marked by a public display in Gaza City, where the Israeli soldiers were presented by Hamas to spectators. Shortly afterward, Israel reciprocated by releasing a mix of prisoners, some with life sentences resulting from attacks on Israelis.

The delicate ceasefire faces hurdles. Israel delayed a scheduled return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, citing the need for the release of a civilian hostage. Negotiators from Egypt are actively mediating the situation, amid celebrations and rising hopes for ongoing peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)