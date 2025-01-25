Left Menu

Prisoners Exchanged Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

A ceasefire in the Gaza conflict witnessed the release of four Israeli soldiers by Hamas militants and 200 Palestinian prisoners by Israel. The exchange remains tenuous as disagreements stall progress. Celebrations and diplomatic negotiations continue amidst ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:43 IST
In a significant exchange under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire, four Israeli soldiers were released by Hamas militants, while Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners. The coordinations highlight tensions in the war-torn region as both sides attempt to maintain a fragile peace.

The release was marked by a public display in Gaza City, where the Israeli soldiers were presented by Hamas to spectators. Shortly afterward, Israel reciprocated by releasing a mix of prisoners, some with life sentences resulting from attacks on Israelis.

The delicate ceasefire faces hurdles. Israel delayed a scheduled return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, citing the need for the release of a civilian hostage. Negotiators from Egypt are actively mediating the situation, amid celebrations and rising hopes for ongoing peace efforts.

