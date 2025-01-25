Revenge Tragedy: Former Minor Suspect Killed in Nagpur

A 24-year-old man, who had been involved in a murder as a minor, has been killed by four individuals in Nagpur, an official reported. Harsh Raju Shende was fatally attacked near Prajapati Nagar Metro station, local enforcement confirmed.

The police have registered a case and identified two of the attackers as Saurabh Borkar and Durgesh Larokar. According to an officer from Pardi police station, Shende was involved in the killing of Amol Humne back in 2018.

Since Shende was a minor at that time, he escaped punishment, which infuriated Humne's friends, Saurabh and Durgesh. They had been seeking revenge since the murder and have now acted on their intentions, police are working to apprehend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)