Controversy Surrounds R G Kar Hospital Case
Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh claims R G Kar hospital victim's parents are being manipulated to tarnish the Mamata Banerjee government. The parents allege a cover-up by police and hospital authorities in their daughter's rape-murder case, criticizing both Kolkata Police and CBI for inadequate justice.
In a dramatic turn of events, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has accused the parents of the R G Kar hospital victim of being 'used' to defame and plot conspiracies against the Mamata Banerjee government. This allegation comes amidst a heated debate over the handling of their daughter's tragic death.
The grieving parents had previously alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could not evade responsibility for the alleged police and hospital cover-up in the rape and murder case. They claimed that efforts to protect the main conspirators were evident, while the CBI overlooked critical conspiracy angles.
The case took a severe turn as accusations fly between political authorities and the bereaved family. The parents insist on justice for their daughter, criticizing the roles of the CBI and Kolkata Police. They hold the Chief Minister accountable for evidence tampering and demand a full explanation for investigative lapses.
