Left Menu

Crisis in Congo: Rising Conflict Claims Lives of Peacekeepers

Recent clashes with M23 rebels in eastern Congo have resulted in the deaths of at least 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers, intensifying the ongoing conflict in the region. The M23, accused of being backed by Rwanda, has made significant territorial gains near Goma, putting many civilians at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 26-01-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 05:28 IST
Crisis in Congo: Rising Conflict Claims Lives of Peacekeepers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a troubling escalation of violence, at least 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers have been killed in eastern Congo amidst renewed clashes with the M23 rebels. The disturbing trend was confirmed by both United Nations and army officials over the weekend.

Recent advances by the M23 have brought them perilously close to encircling the key city of Goma, a population hub supporting two million residents and crucial to regional security and humanitarian operations. Congo's army, with allied forces such as UN troops and the Southern African Development Community Mission (SAMIDRC), reported rebuffing the latest offensive by the rebels.

The United Nations, Congo, and U.S. experts have voiced concerns about Rwanda's alleged support for the M23, a claim Rwanda denies despite acknowledging a military presence in the region. As the conflict continues, the international community closely monitors the situation, with security of peacekeeping troops being a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025