Crisis in Congo: Rising Conflict Claims Lives of Peacekeepers

In a troubling escalation of violence, at least 13 peacekeepers and foreign soldiers have been killed in eastern Congo amidst renewed clashes with the M23 rebels. The disturbing trend was confirmed by both United Nations and army officials over the weekend.

Recent advances by the M23 have brought them perilously close to encircling the key city of Goma, a population hub supporting two million residents and crucial to regional security and humanitarian operations. Congo's army, with allied forces such as UN troops and the Southern African Development Community Mission (SAMIDRC), reported rebuffing the latest offensive by the rebels.

The United Nations, Congo, and U.S. experts have voiced concerns about Rwanda's alleged support for the M23, a claim Rwanda denies despite acknowledging a military presence in the region. As the conflict continues, the international community closely monitors the situation, with security of peacekeeping troops being a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)