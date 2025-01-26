School Principal Arrested for Molestation in Madhya Pradesh
A school principal in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly molesting three minor female students. Following the students' complaints, the investigation included CCTV footage review and resulted in his arrest under relevant legal provisions.
- Country:
- India
A school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district has been apprehended by authorities on charges of molesting three minor female students, an official stated on Sunday.
The accused, a 61-year-old man, had allegedly been committing these crimes over a significant period, informed Arvind Jain, in-charge of the Kotwali police station.
Action was initiated after the victims, all in Class 11, filed complaints, prompting a thorough investigation and examination of CCTV footage from the higher secondary school. Subsequently, the school's internal complaint committee submitted a report leading to the registration of a case and the principal's arrest. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident of Assault in Telangana Unearthed by CCTV
Supreme Court Challenges CCTV Access Restrictions
Eyes on the Highway: Haryana's CCTV Initiative
CCTV Reinforcement: Aftermath of Intruder Attack at Saif Ali Khan's Home
Sparsh CCTV Revolutionizes Rail Security in Landmark Partnership with Indian Railways