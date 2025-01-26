School Principal Arrested for Molestation in Madhya Pradesh

A school principal in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district has been apprehended by authorities on charges of molesting three minor female students, an official stated on Sunday.

The accused, a 61-year-old man, had allegedly been committing these crimes over a significant period, informed Arvind Jain, in-charge of the Kotwali police station.

Action was initiated after the victims, all in Class 11, filed complaints, prompting a thorough investigation and examination of CCTV footage from the higher secondary school. Subsequently, the school's internal complaint committee submitted a report leading to the registration of a case and the principal's arrest. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 74 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)