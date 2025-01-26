Revanth Reddy Declares Draft UGC Guidelines as Constitutional Attack

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted the draft UGC guidelines on Sunday, describing them as an 'attack on the Constitution'. He called on the Centre to retract these regulations, which he claims undermine state autonomy over universities.

Reddy has engaged in discussions with his counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, aiming to forge a united front against the proposed amendments that would transfer control over university appointments from the states to the Centre.

He expressed his discontent after unveiling a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, highlighting the alleged disregard for state recommendations in Padma awards selection by the central government. Reddy vowed to defend state rights vigorously and to prevent any 'cultural invasion' perpetrated under these guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)