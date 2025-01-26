Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Declares Draft UGC Guidelines as Constitutional Attack

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has condemned the draft UGC guidelines as an attack on the Constitution, calling for their withdrawal. He stressed the issue's severity, coordinating with other southern state leaders to collectively oppose the regulations perceived as threatening state university control and local culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:59 IST
Revanth Reddy Declares Draft UGC Guidelines as Constitutional Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted the draft UGC guidelines on Sunday, describing them as an 'attack on the Constitution'. He called on the Centre to retract these regulations, which he claims undermine state autonomy over universities.

Reddy has engaged in discussions with his counterparts in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, aiming to forge a united front against the proposed amendments that would transfer control over university appointments from the states to the Centre.

He expressed his discontent after unveiling a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, highlighting the alleged disregard for state recommendations in Padma awards selection by the central government. Reddy vowed to defend state rights vigorously and to prevent any 'cultural invasion' perpetrated under these guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025