South Korea's Political Turmoil: Indictment of President Yoon

In a significant development in South Korea, prosecutors have indicted the suspended President, Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of leading an insurrection.

This indictment is linked to Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Yoon's actions have been under intense scrutiny since.

The indictment follows the recommendation from anti-corruption investigators just last week, indicating a deepening investigation into Yoon's controversial actions during his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)