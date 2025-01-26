Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Indictment of President Yoon

Suspended South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted for leading an insurrection following a brief imposition of martial law. The indictment follows a recommendation from anti-corruption investigators for formal charges against Yoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:30 IST
In a significant development in South Korea, prosecutors have indicted the suspended President, Yoon Suk Yeol, on charges of leading an insurrection.

This indictment is linked to Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Yoon's actions have been under intense scrutiny since.

The indictment follows the recommendation from anti-corruption investigators just last week, indicating a deepening investigation into Yoon's controversial actions during his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

