High-Stakes Sky Wars: Ukraine's Drone Defenders in Action

Tensions escalate as Ukrainian air defences intercepted 50 out of 72 drones launched by Russia overnight, while targeting Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, as confirmed by Ukraine's military on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged for international cooperation to curb the assaults, disclosing that Russia deployed over 1,250 aerial bombs, 750 drones, and more than 20 missiles in just one week, calling for sanctions and unity to deter aggression.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry reported downing 15 Ukrainian drones and two sea drones. Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov noted no casualties in recent strikes, though damage assessments continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)