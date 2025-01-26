Left Menu

High-Stakes Sky Wars: Ukraine's Drone Defenders in Action

Ukrainian air defences successfully intercepted 50 of 72 drones launched by Russia and targeted one of Russia's largest oil refineries. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlighted the need for determination and global unity to counter Russian attacks, which included over 1,250 bombs and 750 drones within a week.

Tensions escalate as Ukrainian air defences intercepted 50 out of 72 drones launched by Russia overnight, while targeting Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, as confirmed by Ukraine's military on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged for international cooperation to curb the assaults, disclosing that Russia deployed over 1,250 aerial bombs, 750 drones, and more than 20 missiles in just one week, calling for sanctions and unity to deter aggression.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry reported downing 15 Ukrainian drones and two sea drones. Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov noted no casualties in recent strikes, though damage assessments continue.

