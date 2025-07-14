Left Menu

Zelenskiy and U.S. Envoy Kellogg Forge Path to Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv to discuss peace strategies. Key topics included enhancing Ukraine's air defenses, producing defense weapons with Europe, and imposing sanctions against Russia. The meeting stressed collaboration for regional stability.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST
  • Ukraine

In a bid to accelerate peace efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv.

The discussions centered on practical steps like boosting Ukraine's air defense capabilities and collaborating with Europe on defense weapon production and procurement.

Additionally, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for sanctions against Russia and its allies as a crucial strategy for achieving regional peace and stability.

