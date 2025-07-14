Zelenskiy and U.S. Envoy Kellogg Forge Path to Peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv to discuss peace strategies. Key topics included enhancing Ukraine's air defenses, producing defense weapons with Europe, and imposing sanctions against Russia. The meeting stressed collaboration for regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a bid to accelerate peace efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv.
The discussions centered on practical steps like boosting Ukraine's air defense capabilities and collaborating with Europe on defense weapon production and procurement.
Additionally, Zelenskiy emphasized the need for sanctions against Russia and its allies as a crucial strategy for achieving regional peace and stability.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US halts shipments of air defense missiles, munitions to Ukraine
Fallen Ukrainian Pilot Highlights Need for Air Defense Support
Russian Air Defense Successfully Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Assault
Trump told Zelenskiy he wants to help with air defense, Axios reports
Germany expects Slovakia to approve EU's new Russia sanctions soon