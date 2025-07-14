Talisman Sabre: Global Military Drill in Australia Draws Chinese Attention
Exercise Talisman Sabre, the largest war drills in Australia, engages over 35,000 troops from 19 nations. Initiated in 2005, the exercise expects Chinese surveillance. Activities extend beyond Australia for the first time, reflecting the US-Australia defense alliance amid ongoing regional geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- Australia
Exercise Talisman Sabre, Australia's largest-ever military drills, is underway, potentially drawing surveillance from Chinese ships. Initiated in 2005 as a joint exercise with the United States, this year sees participation from over 35,000 personnel across 19 nations, highlighting the expansive international involvement.
This marks the first occasion where Talisman Sabre activities have transcended Australia's borders, incorporating Papua New Guinea. Historically monitored by Chinese naval vessels, the exercise anticipates continued oversight, as outlined by Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy, who indicated strategic adjustments in response.
Despite initial criticisms at home, Australia's commitment to the exercise underscores its alliance with the U.S. The event coincides with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China, signaling complex diplomatic engagements in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cameroon's Political Landscape: Maigari's Presidential Bid Shakes Strategic Alliances
Quad Diplomacy: Amid Rising Tensions, US Reaffirms Indo-Pacific Alliances
Trump's African Summit: Fostering Economic Alliances
Akhilesh Yadav Champions Ideological Alliances at Azamgarh Inauguration
Political Alliances and Tensions: Lula Visits Kirchner in Buenos Aires