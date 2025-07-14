Talisman Sabre: Global Military Drill in Australia Draws Chinese Attention

Exercise Talisman Sabre, Australia's largest-ever military drills, is underway, potentially drawing surveillance from Chinese ships. Initiated in 2005 as a joint exercise with the United States, this year sees participation from over 35,000 personnel across 19 nations, highlighting the expansive international involvement.

This marks the first occasion where Talisman Sabre activities have transcended Australia's borders, incorporating Papua New Guinea. Historically monitored by Chinese naval vessels, the exercise anticipates continued oversight, as outlined by Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy, who indicated strategic adjustments in response.

Despite initial criticisms at home, Australia's commitment to the exercise underscores its alliance with the U.S. The event coincides with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China, signaling complex diplomatic engagements in the region.

