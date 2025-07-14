Left Menu

Zelenskiy Meets U.S. Envoy to Discuss Air Defense Boost amid Rising Tensions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv to discuss enhancing Ukraine's air defenses, with aid from Europe. The meeting follows U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to sending Patriot missiles and a new plan to supply Kyiv with offensive weapons. Tensions remain high amid increased Russian air strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held crucial talks with U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on boosting Ukraine's air defenses and acquiring weapons with European aid.

The discussions came in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to dispatch Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine and possible plans for arming Kyiv with offensive weapons.

Zelenskiy emphasized the need for stronger air defenses and European cooperation, while Trump, who has taken a more critical stance against Russia recently, has shown disillusionment with President Putin as Russian aggression continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

