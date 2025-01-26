Regional Unrest: Turkey's Call for Unity Against PKK and Islamic State

Amid escalating tensions, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared the need for a regional coalition to counteract the threats posed by Islamic State and Kurdish militants in a press conference following critical discussions in Baghdad. Fidan highlighted that Turkey anticipates Iraq to officially designate the PKK as a terrorist entity.

The visit occurs in the wake of Turkey's persistent demands that the Kurdish YPG militia in northeastern Syria disband, following the political shift after President Bashar al-Assad's fall. Turkey categorizes the YPG and the PKK as terrorist groups, with the latter regularly targeted by Turkish military operations in Iraq's northern territories.

Despite a history of strained diplomatic relations, recent dialogues indicate improved ties between Baghdad and Ankara. Both nations are engaging in enhanced security communications, focusing on dismantling the PKK and addressing mutual security concerns. These advancements come amid threats of potential military intervention by Turkey against Kurdish forces in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)