India-Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties Amid South China Sea Tensions

India and Indonesia have reinforced their commitment to upholding international law in the South China Sea. In talks, leaders discussed enhancing bilateral economic, anti-terrorism, and defense cooperation. Both nations aim to use local currencies for trade and support peace in the maritime region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, India and Indonesia have called for a 'full and effective' code of conduct in the contentious South China Sea, pressing for adherence to international laws amid China's increasing military presence in the region.

The South China Sea was a focal point in discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as per a joint statement released post talks. The meeting underscored the intent to strengthen anti-terror cooperation and promote economic integration.

The leaders further reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes, unimpeded maritime commerce, and enhanced defense collaboration, marking a step towards a robust bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

