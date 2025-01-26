Left Menu

Haryana Sets New Milestones in Development and Unity

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the state's remarkable progress over the past decade in various sectors such as health, education, and agriculture. Emphasizing unity and diversity, he celebrated the state's inclusive growth and outlined future commitments to transparency and good governance.

In an address that underscored progress and unity, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence in his state's future growth. Speaking on Republic Day in Rewari, he highlighted the state's advancements in key sectors over the past decade under an inclusive development approach.

The Chief Minister paid homage to freedom fighters and stressed Haryana's role in the Indian freedom movement. Announcing initiatives like increased pensions for freedom fighters and the commencement of a War Memorial, Saini emphasized Haryana's historical significance and commitment to preserving its legacy.

Additional focus was given to women empowerment, youth employment, and the eradication of casteism and corruption. Saini emphasized his government's dedication to improving governance through technology, ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens, and maintaining a focus on agriculture and sports.

