Minister Rao Condemns Attack on Unisex Salon

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has strongly condemned the assault on a unisex salon in the district, describing the incident as detrimental to the region's image.

Rao, responsible for Health and Family Welfare and overseeing Dakshina Kannada, highlighted the attack by the fringe group Ram Sene, who were reportedly angered by alleged immoral activities at the salon.

Emphasizing the need for accountability, Rao urged the police to act without bias. He raised concerns about the impact on foreign investments in the state, stressing the importance of addressing grievances legally.

