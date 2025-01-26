Trump's Remark on Gaza Exodus Sparks Regional Tensions

President Donald Trump's recent suggestion for Jordan and Egypt to take in more Palestinians from war-torn Gaza has raised alarms across the region. The move evokes memories of the 1948 Nakba, intensifying fears of a mass exodus among Gaza's residents and neighboring countries.

The latest conflict, marked by relentless Israeli bombardment, has displaced the majority of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants, with up to 85% fleeing their homes. Yet, discussions of relocation draw strong objections from Arab nations, which caution against undermining the prospects of a two-state solution and fear the destabilization such an event could cause.

Despite assurances from Israeli officials that deportations are not planned, inflammatory remarks by some political figures continue to exacerbate tensions. As the humanitarian situation worsens, U.N. officials stress the impossibility of ensuring safe evacuation routes within Gaza.

