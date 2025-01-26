Macron Assures Israeli Presence at Paris Air Show
French President Emmanuel Macron has assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israeli companies can participate in the Paris Air Show. This follows a ban last year due to tensions over Israeli military operations in Gaza. The event attracts global aerospace and defense companies.
In a recent phone conversation, French President Emmanuel Macron assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israeli companies could participate in the upcoming Paris Air Show. This confirmation from the French leader comes after a period of strained relations related to Israel's military actions in Gaza.
Last year, Israeli defense firms were barred from a major defense exhibition in Paris, which led to tensions between the two countries. The French court later overturned a ban on Israeli participation in a naval arms show, hinting at a thaw in diplomatic relations.
The Paris Air Show, set to occur from June 16 to 22, is the world's largest, featuring leading global players in aerospace and defense. This event alternates annually with Britain's Farnborough Air Show, drawing participation from industry giants worldwide.
