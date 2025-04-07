Israel's Expanding Control in Gaza: A Controversial Military Strategy

Israel has significantly increased its territorial control in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing military operations. Over half of the territory is now under its control, intensifying the pressure on Palestinians, who are being pushed into smaller land areas.

The Israeli military's expansion, particularly around the Gaza border, has resulted in the destruction of homes, farmland, and infrastructure. This area, once a key component of Gaza's agricultural output, has been transformed into a broad military buffer zone.

Human rights groups express concern that Israel's strategy, portrayed as a temporary measure to pressure Hamas, could lead to long-lasting control over Gaza, raising ethical issues around potential forced displacement and human rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)