Israel's Expanding Control in Gaza: A Controversial Military Strategy

Israel has intensified military operations in the Gaza Strip, expanding control over significant portions of territory, including creating a buffer zone. While Israel claims its actions are necessary for security and leverage against Hamas, critics argue it could lead to long-term occupation, raising ethical and legal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has significantly increased its territorial control in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing military operations. Over half of the territory is now under its control, intensifying the pressure on Palestinians, who are being pushed into smaller land areas.

The Israeli military's expansion, particularly around the Gaza border, has resulted in the destruction of homes, farmland, and infrastructure. This area, once a key component of Gaza's agricultural output, has been transformed into a broad military buffer zone.

Human rights groups express concern that Israel's strategy, portrayed as a temporary measure to pressure Hamas, could lead to long-lasting control over Gaza, raising ethical issues around potential forced displacement and human rights violations.

