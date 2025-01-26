Left Menu

Kerala's Troubling Tiger: Man-Eater on the Loose

The Kerala government declared a tiger responsible for the death of a woman in Wayanad as a man-eater, permitting it to be shot. This decision stems from repeated attacks by the tiger, prompting safety measures and protests from locals demanding government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:17 IST
In a decisive move to ensure public safety, the Kerala government has declared a tiger a man-eater after it fatally attacked a woman in Wayanad. The tiger, responsible for the tragic Friday morning incident involving a coffee-plucker named Radha, will be shot following an official order.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran announced the decision after a high-level meeting convened at the District Collectorate. The increased threat to human lives necessitated the tiger's categorization as a man-eater, marking a first in the state's history. A series of attacks, including one on a forest officer, underscored the urgent need for action.

Amid heightened tensions, locals protested for government accountability and safety assurances. Enhanced surveillance measures, including deploying AI cameras across the region, aim to bolster wildlife management in the wake of rising concerns, with more meetings scheduled to address ongoing community unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

