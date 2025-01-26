M23 Insurgency: Congo's Escalating Conflict Threatens Regional Stability

Since the start of 2025, the insurgency led by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral-rich east has intensified, posing a significant threat to stability in Africa's Great Lakes region. The group, controlling new territories and crucial mining areas, poses severe challenges to peace efforts.

The March 23 Movement, a Tutsi-led rebel group, accuses Congo of violating past peace agreements and marginalizing ethnic Tutsis. M23 is particularly focused on defending against Hutu militias. The recent territorial control by the rebels has resulted in substantial mining income.

Accusations against Rwanda for supporting M23, however, intensify the complexities, with the U.N. highlighting Rwandan troop involvement. Despite Rwanda's denials, the ongoing conflict has seen widespread displacement, with U.N. peacekeepers facing immense challenges in the region.

