Man Arrested for Attempted Vandalism of BR Ambedkar Statue on Republic Day
A man was arrested by Amritsar police for allegedly attempting to vandalize a statue of BR Ambedkar. The incident occurred at the Town Hall on Heritage Street en route to the Golden Temple. A viral video showed the suspect scaling the statue with a ladder and hammer. Former Punjab minister Raj Kumar advocated for a thorough investigation due to the incident's timing on Republic Day.
Updated: 26-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:36 IST
- India
Amritsar police detained a suspect accused of trying to damage a statue of BR Ambedkar on Sunday. The statue is located at the Town Hall on Heritage Street, which leads to the Golden Temple.
Law enforcement officials said the arrest followed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), with an ongoing investigation into the matter.
A video allegedly capturing the incident circulated widely online, depicting the man using a steel ladder and a hammer to climb the statue. Former Punjab minister Raj Kumar has called for stringent action, emphasizing the significance of the incident occurring on Republic Day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
