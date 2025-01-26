Kaushambi Police Garner ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Excellence

The Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer of Sirathu have achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, confirming their compliance with international standards and exceptional performance, a senior officer reported Sunday.

In a Hindi-language post on X, the Kaushambi Police announced the recognition for their SP office in Kaushambi and the Circle Officer's office in Sirathu, emphasizing their conformity to international norms in administration, surveillance, maintaining order, and handling public grievances and crime investigations.

The Circle Officer's office in Sirathu was specifically noted for improving law and order through resource management and addressing issues like the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Act, dowry death, and corruption. Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Srivastava remarked that this achievement has elevated employee morale while also increasing their responsibilities.

