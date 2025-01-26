Left Menu

Kaushambi Police Garner ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Excellence

The offices of the Superintendent of Police and the Circle Officer in Sirathu have received ISO 9001:2015 certification, recognizing their adherence to international standards and exceptional service. The certification acknowledges their success in law enforcement, grievance redressal, and maintaining law and order, enhancing employee morale and expanding responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:31 IST
The Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer of Sirathu have achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, confirming their compliance with international standards and exceptional performance, a senior officer reported Sunday.

In a Hindi-language post on X, the Kaushambi Police announced the recognition for their SP office in Kaushambi and the Circle Officer's office in Sirathu, emphasizing their conformity to international norms in administration, surveillance, maintaining order, and handling public grievances and crime investigations.

The Circle Officer's office in Sirathu was specifically noted for improving law and order through resource management and addressing issues like the Scheduled Caste/Tribe Act, dowry death, and corruption. Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Srivastava remarked that this achievement has elevated employee morale while also increasing their responsibilities.

