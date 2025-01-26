BJP's Shivraj Chouhan Warns Against Kejriwal's Freebie Trap

In a pointed address on Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took direct aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging voters to be cautious of the AAP leader's 'freebie politics.' Chouhan labeled Kejriwal as a 'Natwarlal' and questioned his intentions, drawing attention to the much-debated renovation of the Delhi CM's residence, termed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP.

Speaking at a rally in the Mundka constituency, Chouhan warned against falling prey to what he called Kejriwal's misleading promises. By likening him to a crafty hunter, the BJP leader accused Kejriwal of failing Delhi's farmers and alleged corrupt practices during his tenure.

Chouhan outlined BJP's plans for Delhi, including legalizing unauthorized colonies and enhancing education and women's empowerment facilities. Highlighting the central government's schemes, he assured voters that the BJP would work for the welfare of all under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)