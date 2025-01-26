Left Menu

BJP's Shivraj Chouhan Warns Against Kejriwal's Freebie Trap

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, warning Delhi voters against his 'freebie politics.' Highlighting the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, he compared Kejriwal to a conman and accused him of corruption. Chouhan promised BJP's commitment to developing Delhi under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
In a pointed address on Sunday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took direct aim at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging voters to be cautious of the AAP leader's 'freebie politics.' Chouhan labeled Kejriwal as a 'Natwarlal' and questioned his intentions, drawing attention to the much-debated renovation of the Delhi CM's residence, termed 'Sheesh Mahal' by the BJP.

Speaking at a rally in the Mundka constituency, Chouhan warned against falling prey to what he called Kejriwal's misleading promises. By likening him to a crafty hunter, the BJP leader accused Kejriwal of failing Delhi's farmers and alleged corrupt practices during his tenure.

Chouhan outlined BJP's plans for Delhi, including legalizing unauthorized colonies and enhancing education and women's empowerment facilities. Highlighting the central government's schemes, he assured voters that the BJP would work for the welfare of all under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

