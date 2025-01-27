Left Menu

Crisis in Eastern Congo: M23 Rebels Advance on Goma

Amid escalating violence, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels advance on Goma, Congo, igniting international diplomatic pressure on Rwanda. The conflict has caused massive civilian displacement and grounded flights. The UN Security Council convened urgently after peacekeeper fatalities, increasing fears of regional warfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 00:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels are advancing on the city of Goma in eastern Congo, prompting a humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands of civilians flee the area. The situation has led to international diplomatic tension, with the United States, France, and Britain pressing Rwanda to halt support for the rebellion.

Amidst this turmoil, the U.N. Security Council convened an emergency session to address the crisis following the deaths of three U.N. peacekeepers in recent days. The fighting, which has roots in long-standing regional conflict involving Rwanda, threatens to develop into a broader regional war.

The rebels, who deny receiving help from Rwanda, are positioned at the outskirts of Goma, causing roadblocks and flight cancellations. With a looming humanitarian disaster, aid agencies warn that the conflict could become one of the world's worst crises if not resolved swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

