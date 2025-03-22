Clash in Congo: Uganda's Army Claims Major Victory Against CODECO Rebels

Uganda's military has announced the killing of 242 fighters belonging to the Congolese rebel group CODECO following an assault on a Ugandan military base in eastern Congo earlier this week. This claim, however, has been refuted by CODECO, which argues the losses were significantly fewer.

According to military spokesperson Chris Magezi, CODECO instigated two attacks on the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) in Fataki, Ituri province, resulting in one Ugandan soldier's death and several injuries. Responses by the Ugandan army led to 31 rebels being killed on the first day and 211 on the second, said Magezi.

The ongoing violence is rooted in historical land disputes involving Lendu farmers and Hema herders, exacerbated by competition over eastern Congo's mineral resources. These clashes are part of a broader struggle involving multiple groups, including Rwanda-supported M23 rebels.

