Trump's 'America First' Policy Puts Global Aid on Hold

The Trump administration is making waves in global aid by urging USAID workers to adhere to its 'America First' policy, effectively freezing foreign assistance worldwide. A recent memo threatens disciplinary action for non-compliance, underscoring the administration's intent to reshape foreign aid distribution during this pause.

This directive has thrown humanitarian groups and communities relying on development aid into disarray, especially with the United States being the largest global donor. While some emergency food assistance will continue, other crucial services remain in limbo, causing concerns over vulnerably in places like famine-stricken Sudan.

The administration's move calls for a comprehensive review of all foreign aid programs, with USAID and State Department communications restricted unless approved. The impact on life-saving assistance is significant, prompting calls from aid organizations to reassess the consequences on already fragile communities worldwide.

